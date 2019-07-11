TODAY |

Thousands of endangered animals seized, 582 people arrested in customs operation

Associated Press
More From
World
Animals
Crime and Justice

Police and customs officials have carried out the most widespread anti-wildlife-trafficking operation ever in a joint global operation that's led to the seizure of thousands of endangered animals and the arrest of nearly 600 suspects.

The World Customs Organization and Interpol said today that in June they conducted nearly 2,000 seizures in a historic joint-operation that helped local authorities round up nearly 10,000 live turtles and tortoises, nearly 1,500 live reptiles, 23 live apes, 30 live big cats, hundreds of pieces of elephant tusk, half a ton of ivory and five rhino horns.

"It's landmark. It's the first time such a large joint network has been mobilized — across 109 countries," Interpol's wildlife expert Henri Fournel told The Associated Press.

"What we lacked in tackling wildlife crime was a concerted network and this is what we have now," he added.

In this photo provided by Interpol on Wednesday July 10, 2019, Ecuador's Environmental Police officers hold a Snapping Turtle (Chelydra serpentina) during checkpoint inspections in Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, Ecuador. The World Customs Organization and Interpol said they conducted 1,828 seizures across 109 countries in June and seized nearly 10,000 live turtles and tortoises, 23 live apes, 30 live big cats, hundreds of pieces of elephant tusk, half a ton of ivory and five rhino horns. (Interpol via AP)
In this photo provided by Interpol on Wednesday July 10, 2019, Ecuador's Environmental Police officers hold a Snapping Turtle (Chelydra serpentina) during checkpoint inspections in Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, Ecuador. Source: Associated Press

Interpol released searing images from the global trafficking haul: Thousands of protected tortoises crawling over each other in a dark container in Kazakhstan; an inquisitive-looking white tiger cub concealed in a pick-up in Mexico; and elephant tusks lined up symmetrically on the ground in Kenya.

In a statement, Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock said: "Wildlife crime not only strips our environment of its resources, it also has an impact through the associated violence, money laundering and fraud." The illegal wildlife trade is a multibillion dollar industry, authorities say.

Operation Thunderball, which operated out of Interpol's innovation complex in Singapore, led to the arrest of 582 suspects, it said.

Among the discoveries was a ray of hope that some trafficking is slowing: The WCO said it noted slight declines in the seizures of certain species, "a sign that continued enforcement efforts are bearing fruit."

Conservations groups globally have applauded the anti-trafficking push.

"This massive disruption of criminal networks is key to saving endangered wildlife across the globe," the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement.

It warned, however, that seizures and arrests are only a first step, and that "governments now must follow up with strong, meaningful prosecutions."

In this photo provided by Interpol on Wednesday July 10, 2019, a lion cub (Panthera Leo), detected in India by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and West Bengal Forest Department and on its way to the United Kingdom from Bangladesh, lies in a cage. The World Customs Organization and Interpol said they conducted 1,828 seizures across 109 countries in June and seized nearly 10,000 live turtles and tortoises, 23 live apes, 30 live big cats, hundreds of pieces of elephant tusk, half a ton of ivory and five rhino horns. (Interpol via AP)
A lion cub (Panthera Leo), detected in India by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and West Bengal Forest Department. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Animals
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jay Hepi
Former Tribesman and Rebels gang president running for Far North Mayoralty
2
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
3
Gun owners are calling on authorities to clear up the confusion over the high-powered firearms ban.
Can AR-15 owners avoid the gun ban with pump-action modifications? Not even police know
4
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win
5
All train lines were down this morning, and only limited bus replacement services.
Train services in Wellington suspended following incident
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Home of Texas man who was eaten by his dogs

Police say missing Texas man was eaten by his 18 dogs - 'a very gruesome event'
00:23
The unusual resident was first sighted in Humboldt Park Lagoon yesterday morning.

Alligator discovered in lagoon in popular Chicago park
00:15
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.

Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
A view inside the "new safe confinement" shelter that spans the remains of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's Reactor No. 4, in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A structure built to confine radioactive dust from the nuclear reactor at the center of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster was formally unveiled on Wednesday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukraine unveils $3.7 bill radioactive dust shelter at Chernobyl nuclear power plant