Thousands of eggs left splattered across road after Pennsylvania towing mishap

Police say more than 136,000 eggs splattered on a road when they shifted and fell out of a tractor-trailer driving through the US state of Pennsylvania.

The Republican Herald reports 11,340 dozen eggs and 8,500 litres of egg product were ruined when a 66-year-old driver lost control of the rig today.

Hegins Township police say Miles had just picked the eggs up at Carl Faus Farm and was on his way to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Police say Miles was driving north on Route 125 uphill. As he approached the Route 25 intersection, the load shifted causing the eggs and egg products to fall and roll down the hill.

Miles reportedly did not realise the eggs had fallen and continued his drive.

A section of Route 125 was closed for several hours after the incident.