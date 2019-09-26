TODAY |

Thousands of eggs left splattered across road after Pennsylvania towing mishap

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Food and Drink

Police say more than 136,000 eggs splattered on a road when they shifted and fell out of a tractor-trailer driving through the US state of  Pennsylvania.

The Republican Herald reports 11,340 dozen eggs and 8,500 litres of egg product were ruined when a 66-year-old driver lost control of the rig today.

Hegins Township police say Miles had just picked the eggs up at Carl Faus Farm and was on his way to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Police say Miles was driving north on Route 125 uphill. As he approached the Route 25 intersection, the load shifted causing the eggs and egg products to fall and roll down the hill.

Miles reportedly did not realise the eggs had fallen and continued his drive.

A section of Route 125 was closed for several hours after the incident.

An investigation into the unsecured load is ongoing.

Police say a tractor-trailer driving through Pennsylvania lost over 136,000 eggs when its load shifted. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's destroyed our community' - Families evicted from Auckland suburb to make way for housing
2
University of Canterbury VC says 'no question will be left unanswered' around student's death at campus residence
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
5
Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges a 'turkey' during exchange in Parliament
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:05

'That's not the first time that's happened either' - Jacinda Ardern laughs off earring malfunction

Kylie Jenner hospitalised, will miss Paris Fashion Week

First photos: Jacinda Ardern returns to Late Show, as host Stephen Colbert announces NZ visit
05:21

Pacific Update: More violence in West Papua, Rarotongans and tourists pitch in to help stranded whale