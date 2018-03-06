Thousands of dead starfish wash up on coast of England

Source:Associated Press
Dead marine life was found washed up along UK beaches in the aftermath of the Beast from the East.
Chris Constantine posted a video showing thousands of dead starfish on Ramsgate Main Sands.
Similar scenes were witnessed on the north-eastern coast of England.
It is thought that "a combination of the extreme cold (where shallow water has frozen, or come close to freezing) and the depth at which storm waves have penetrated" is the cause of the "mass stranding", according to the Marine Conservation Society.
