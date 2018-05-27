Thousands celebrate in Dublin as vote on abortion paves way for legalisation

 

Thousands of Irish voters celebrated the results of Friday's historic referendum with Irish flags and bottles of champagne.

Irish voters cleared the way for abortions to be legal in their country for the first time.
Source: Associated Press

Irish voters cleared the way for abortions to be legal in their country for the first time by repealing a constitutional ban on the procedure and authorising legislators to reflect the popular will by giving pregnant women a choice, results from a landmark referendum showed Saturday.

Voters supported rescinding the ban, adopted in 1983 as the Eighth Amendment to the Irish Constitution, by 66.4 percent to 33.6 percent, the final count showed.

The size of the win for abortion rights exceeded expectations and was cast as a historic victory for women's rights.

The 'yes' supporters waited for hours in Dublin Castle court for the final results.

For 57-year-old Eilis Stanley, the "yes" victory was particularly special.

Stanley runs a support group for Irish Women in England who travel seeking abortions.

She was relieved to know that women will soon no longer need to leave Ireland and feel "ashamed and alone" for having abortions abroad.

Stanley said she was impressed not only with the turnout and the high margin with which the "yes" vote passed, but also with the voters' demographics.

"It has been called a youth-quake and a gender-quake," Stanley said with tears in her eyes.

"It is a revolution in that way."

For Stephen Hughes, a PhD candidate in his 30s, Friday's vote was a new chapter in Ireland's history.

"It really feels like we are at the start of a whole new era for Ireland. It is just absolutely incredible."

