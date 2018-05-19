Thousands camp out overnight hours before wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Thousands of Royal watchers began to camp down overnight Friday just hours before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As the sun slowly dipped behind Windsor Castle people along the route of the Royal procession were starting to make preparations to overnight there.

Many had bought seats, blankets and sleeping bags.

US visitor Mark Proner was looking forward to the atmosphere overnight.

He and a friend had set up along the High Street just down from the Castle's entrance.

At the nearby Long Walk more Harry and Meghan fans were also preparing for a night under the stars.

Marlene Oats from Colombia had come equipped with olives, warm socks and a big supply of bubbly wine.