Thousands brave the cold for China's extraordinary Ice and Snow Festival

Source:Associated Press
The 33rd edition of the Ice and Snow Festival in China's northeastern city of Harbin has officially opened.
Big crowds indured the icy cold temperatures to come look at masterpieces of ice and snow carving, such as a replica of Beijing's Temple of Heaven or a giant Buddha.
With temperatures reaching -18 degrees Celsius and air smothered by smog, revelers strolled around at night time to look at ice monuments ten times their height, decorated with multicolored lights.
The most popular attractions were the ice slides, on which people sit on tiny plastic sleds and let go down the slope.
The opening is a day off for people in Harbin.
