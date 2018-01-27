 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thousands of Aussies take to the streets to rally for change on Australia Day

share

Source:

AAP

Aboriginal people are sick of having to justify their existence is the message across Australia as thousands took to the street to protest what was formally called Australia Day.

Protestors are branding the national holiday "invasion day" arguing it celebrates the marginalisation of indigenous people.
Source: ABC Australia

Now more commonly referred to as 'Invasion Day' the meaning has changed over time to reflect the acknowledgment of the invasion of the British colonisers arriving in Australia and the loss indigenous culture.

'Invasion Day' has long been a much discussed issue throughout Australia and today protesters have shown up across the nation in the thousands.

This comes after calls to change the date so as to not reflect the hurt caused by the first fleet arriving.

Seas of red, black and yellow were seen in all states along with strong police presence and well known sports people.

Amongst the protestors in Sydney, New South Wales was protest organiser Ken Canning from Fighting In Resistance Equally who says he hopes the Invasion Day rally will draw attention to indigenous deaths in custody and was grateful for the support of non-Aboriginal Australians.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand's Colin De Grandhomme bowls. New Zealand Blackcaps v Bangladesh, International Cricket, 2nd T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Friday, 06 January, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Colin de Grandhomme sells for $468,000, Munro gets $403,000

02:34
2
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

00:25
3
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

01:54
4
In a world first, the bridge will be flooded in light powered by solar and battery energy.

Auckland's Harbour bridge to stand out in tonight's light-and-sound show

5

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 