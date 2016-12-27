 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thousands attend Mexican girl's 15th birthday party after invite goes viral

share

Source:

Associated Press

Looking overwhelmed by the attention, yet resplendent in an elaborate fuchsia dress and gleaming tiara, Rubi Ibarra celebrated her 15th birthday today on a ranch in central Mexico after the invitation to the event by her father went viral and made her the toast of the country.

Family members had to open a path for the girl through dozens of reporters and photographers snapping her picture so she could reach the Mass for her in a field in the state of San Luis Potosi.

A large billboard saying "Welcome to my 15th birthday party" with Rubi's picture towered over the tents and tables filled with food.

Thousands of people responded to an invitation to a coming of age party for the girl in rural northern Mexico after her parent's video innocently asking "everybody" to attend ended up going viral.

Thousands of people responded to an invitation to a coming of age party for the girl in rural northern Mexico after her parent's video innocently asking "everybody" to attend ended up going viral.

Source: Associated Press

Thousands of people came from across Mexico for the "quinceneara" celebration, a traditional coming-of-age party similar to American "sweet sixteen" parties in which Mexican families often throw big, costly bashes so their daughter can be princess for a day.

"I came to see if they would give me a dress for my granddaughter for her 15th birthday in May," said Victoriano Obregon, who had come all the way from the northern state of Coahuila.

Rubi's bash gained national and international notoriety in early December after a local event photographer posted on his Facebook page a video of the girl's father describing a down-home birthday party complete with food, horse races and local bands.

In the video, cowboy hat-wearing Crescencio Ibarra haltingly but proudly describes the party and prizes, before announcing that "everyone is cordially invited."

Rubi's mother later explained that Crescencio had only been referring to everyone in the neighboring communities, not the world, but by then the video had been picked up dozens of times on Youtube and had been seen by millions, sparking tributes by musical stars, jokes and offers of sponsorships by companies.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
2
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
3
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

00:44
4
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

5
Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.


01:29
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

Sione Taumalolo, aged 11, was described as a self-confessed mummy's boy.


01:31
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

Video: 'You hold the key to unlock our torture' - family of murdered Upper Hutt woman plea for help in catching killers

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

00:51
'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

Local pub pays tribute to George Michael, neighbour says he 'didn't look well'

'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

05:35
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Extended video: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland

The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ