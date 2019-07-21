TODAY |

Thousands of 'adult and non-adult' human remains found in underground space in Italy

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

A genetics expert retained by the family of an Italian girl who went missing in 1983, said on today a cavernous underground space near a Vatican cemetery holds thousands of bones which appear to be from dozens of individuals, both "adult and non-adult."

The expert, Giorgio Portera, said the "enormous" size of the collection under the Teutonic College was revealed when Vatican-appointed experts began cataloguing the remains, which were discovered last week.

"We didn't expect such an enormous number of bones and other remains," Portera said.

Fragments were also found, complicating the forensic experts' work, he said.

Portera is working on behalf of the family of Emanuela Orlandi who vanished at age 15 after she left her family's Vatican City apartment for a music lesson in Rome.

What became of her is one of Italy's most enduring mysteries, however.

Some have theorised the girl was kidnapped in an unsuccessful ransom bid to win freedom for the Turkish gunman who shot and wounded Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Square in 1981.

A Vatican statement today made no mention of the number of remains in the newly discovered space near the Teutonic Cemetery, but said the forensic work would resume later in the month.

Orlandi's family previously received an anonymous tip to search near the 19th century tombs of two German princesses in the tiny graveyard.

But when the Vatican opened the tombs recently at the family's request, they were empty.

The Vatican said it didn't know why, but indicated restoration work in the cemetery area in the 1960s and 1970s might be a reason.

Federica Orlandi, the sister of Emanuela, oversaw some of the recovery work of the bones - findings that potentially could bring clarity to what happened to her sibling after she disappeared in 1983.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Experts, who are working for the family of a girl who went missing in 1983, recovered both “adult and non-adult” remains. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brodie Retallick runs against Argentina
LIVE: All Blacks being made to work in tough season opener against Argentina
2
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
3
Noeline Taurua's side claimed a thrilling 47-45 semi-final win in Liverpool.
Silver Ferns topple hosts England to book spot in Netball World Cup final
4
Police abandoned the pursuit because the driver was driving dangerously.
One person dies after crashing into tree as police abandon South Auckland pursuit
5
South Africa overpowered the Wallabies 35-17 in Johannesburg.
Weakened Springboks too good for Australia, claim Rugby Championship opening win
MORE FROM
World
MORE
5.5-inch long rare pocket shark. A pocket-sized pocket shark found in the Gulf of Mexico

Pocket-sized shark that squirts out glowing clouds turns out to be new species - 'It shows us how little we actually know'
00:41
A gas plant explosion in central China shattered windows three kilometres away.

Explosion at gas factory in central China kills at least 10
00:30
Ash from the erution has reached as far as Bolivia.

Peru's most active volcano erupts spreading ash hundreds of kilometres to Bolivia
06:46
US correspondent Rebecca Wright discussed the response to the US president’s rhetoric in Washington.

Trump reverses criticisms of crowd chanting 'send her back', defending them as 'incredible patriots'