 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thoughtful handwritten note spares Aussie man shock of snake in car

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man has been saved from snake surprise in his parked car thanks to a note left by a stranger.

The car’s owner was alerted to the snake by a person who kindly left a note.
Source: Jim Gainsford / YouTube

When Michael Garbutt returned to his car from an evening walk in Kurnell, Sydney on December 28 he found a note on the windscreen.

"Hi this afternoon a red Belly slithered up into your front left tyre please be careful," the note read.

"So I popped the bonnet and there it was coiled up underneath,"Mr Garbutt told Sydney Morning Herald.

"To say I was shocked is an understatement. On reflection I don't think I would have put my hand out to pop the bonnet if I had known it was there."

Mr Garbutt called a snake catcher who took about and hour to coax the snake out.

Related

Animals

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

00:28
2
As fighting in the carpark of Massey Pool Park escalated, police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Graphic video shows young man's head stomped on during brawl in South Auckland public pool carpark

02:08
3
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

4
It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

5
Matthew McRae.

Dangerous Wairarapa man wanted by police

00:28
As fighting in the carpark of Massey Pool Park escalated, police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Graphic video shows young man's head stomped on during brawl in South Auckland public pool carpark

Three people can be seen kicking a young man on the ground outside Massey Pool Park in Papakura.

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

Much of the North Island could be hit with thunderstorms this afternoon.

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller says she's received vile messages from people saying she "deserved it" or was "asking for it".

02:08
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

What would New Zealand do if conflict with North Korea breaks out?

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 