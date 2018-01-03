Thoughtful handwritten note spares Aussie man shock of snake in car

A man has been saved from snake surprise in his parked car thanks to a note left by a stranger.

When Michael Garbutt returned to his car from an evening walk in Kurnell, Sydney on December 28 he found a note on the windscreen.

"Hi this afternoon a red Belly slithered up into your front left tyre please be careful," the note read.

"So I popped the bonnet and there it was coiled up underneath,"Mr Garbutt told Sydney Morning Herald.

"To say I was shocked is an understatement. On reflection I don't think I would have put my hand out to pop the bonnet if I had known it was there."