 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'I thought the UK was so smart in getting out' - Donald Trump gushes over Brexit vote

share

Source:

Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump says the UK's decision to leave the European Union will "end up being a great thing." 

The President-elect says he believes the UK is "doing great" since voting to leave the EU.
Source: Associated Press

He's also predicting that the EU will continue to break apart.

The incoming president made the comments in an interview with London's The Sunday Times and Germany's Bild newspaper.

Trump is set to take office this weekend following his inauguration.

He said Europeans are upset about an influx in immigrants and "want their own identity."

He predicted that other countries would leave the European Union as well.

He says: "I think it's gonna be very hard to keep it together because people are angry about it."

Trump indicated he doesn't care whether the EU stays together.

His position marks a break from the Obama administration, which encouraged Britain to remain in the EU.

Related

UK and Europe

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:59
1
Esther Pakura says 16-year-old Jacob loved life, his friends, and his skateboard. He died in a suspected hit and run at the weekend.

Video: 'Why couldn't you stop?' Grieving mother of teen skater killed in hit-and-run sends emotional message to driver

00:17
2
Taylor couldn't quite get the timing right with this shot, however the ball still went to the boundary off his helmet.

Live updates: Black Caps need less than 100 as Williamson brings up half-century

3
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:29
4
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunt victory

00:41
5
A driver in Mackenzie Country, near Lake Tekapo, filmed a campervan being driven erratically.

Watch: Large campervan filmed swerving all over scenic South Island road, 'blocking the way' of motorists behind

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ