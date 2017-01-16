'I thought the UK was so smart in getting out' - Donald Trump gushes over Brexit vote

President-elect Donald Trump says the UK's decision to leave the European Union will "end up being a great thing."

He's also predicting that the EU will continue to break apart.

The incoming president made the comments in an interview with London's The Sunday Times and Germany's Bild newspaper.

Trump is set to take office this weekend following his inauguration.

He said Europeans are upset about an influx in immigrants and "want their own identity."

He predicted that other countries would leave the European Union as well.

He says: "I think it's gonna be very hard to keep it together because people are angry about it."

Trump indicated he doesn't care whether the EU stays together.