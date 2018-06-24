 

'Those are my kids in there' - Dozens of US protesters block bus carrying migrants leaving border processing centre

Dozens of protesters blocked a bus carrying migrants, including children, from leaving a US Border Patrol processing centre in Texas yesterday.

Demonstrators stood in front and behind the bus, preventing it from moving for about 20 minutes.
Demonstrators stood in front and behind the bus, preventing it from moving for about 20 minutes before Border Patrol agents and local McAllen police dispersed the crowd.

After 25 Democratic members of Congress toured a US Customs and Border Protection processing facility in the US-Mexico border city of McAllen, Texas, they described seeing children sleeping behind bars, on concrete floors and under emergency "mylar" heat-resistant blankets.

After the lawmakers left, dozens of immigrant rights demonstrators temporarily blocked a bus carrying immigrants from leaving the facility, and shouted "Let the children free!" at border agents.

Demonstrator Martha Garcia Mercado said: "Those are my kids in there. Those are my kids in there and I want them to know we're fighting for them. And I put my hand against the glass so they can put their hands against the glass."

"I work with kindergarteners, some of these kids are younger than that. And they need love, they need constant love, they need touch. This is child abuse."

The Trump administration's separation of immigrant families on the border has stoked an outcry from immigrant and children's advocates and many lawmakers.

In recent weeks, more than 2,300 children were taken from their families under a "zero-tolerance" policy in which people entering the US illegally face prosecution.

After the public response, President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered that they be brought back together.

But confusion has ensued, with parents left searching for their children.

