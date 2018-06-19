TODAY |

Thomas Markle 'would have enjoyed being' at grandson Archie's christening

Bang Showbiz
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Duchess Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle "would have enjoyed being" at his grandson Archie's christening.

The son of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex christened their son in a private ceremony on Saturday and Thomas has expressed his disappointment at having not been there.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, he said: "I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened.

"I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex was joined by Archie's grandfather Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Harry's brother Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge; Duchess Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Jane Fellowes.

A statement revealed: "This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son.

"They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie."

Thomas Markle hinted he may have some royal grandchildren to enjoy soon.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
ACC should have covered woman who died of cancer after inhaling asbestos, High Court rules
2
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
3
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.
Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
4
A file image of a courtroom.
Melbourne toddler dies after consuming mother's liquid nicotine, coroner finds
5
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.
Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:02
Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address.

Outgoing Tongan beauty queen calls speech 'one of the most empowering moments I have ever had'
FILE - In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. The wealthy financier and convicted sex offender has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. Two law enforcement officials said Epstein was taken into federal custody Saturday, July 6, 2019, on charges involving sex-trafficking allegations that date to the 2000s. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

High-profile US financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court over sex-trafficking charges
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the last men standing after today’s round of voting.

Christians are the 'most persecuted' religious group today, Tory leader hopeful Jeremy Hunt says
Portrait of cute young eurasian lynx or bobcat rests in the forest a cold day in the winter.

Zoo animals escape after fence locks cut in New Mexico