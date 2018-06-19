Thomas Markle 'would have enjoyed being' at grandson Archie's christening

Duchess Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle "would have enjoyed being" at his grandson Archie's christening.

The son of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex christened their son in a private ceremony on Saturday and Thomas has expressed his disappointment at having not been there.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, he said: "I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened.

"I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex was joined by Archie's grandfather Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Harry's brother Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge; Duchess Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Jane Fellowes.

A statement revealed: "This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son.