Thomas Markle says he’ll give a monthly interview until Meghan speaks to him

The father of Meghan Markle said today that he would "love to make peace" with his daughter and Prince Harry.

Meghan's father, Thomas, has been estranged from his daughter since the former actor married Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in 2018.

The couple announced earlier this month that they would be stepping down as senior royals.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Meghan's father said he felt that doing media interviews was the "only shot" he had at getting in touch with his daughter.

"I'm at their mercy. If they want to get in touch with me, I'm sure that wouldn't be a problem. They can easily get in touch with me."

He said the idea that the couple would divide their time between North America and the UK while still serving the Queen was "never going to work."

He said he was "embarrassed" for the couple and that he felt sorry for the Queen.

On the possibility of future of legal action, he said: "If it comes to meeting them in a courtroom, that's great. At least I finally get to see them," before adding "I don't want to face off or have a battle with them."

