Thomas Markle claims Meghan and Harry are 'destroying' the royal family

The estranged father of Meghan Markle has described the decision by his daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, to step back from the royal family as "disappointing" and "embarrassing".

Thomas Markle made the comments in a documentary to be aired by UK broadcaster Channel 5.

Speaking in Mexico, where he lives, Markle accused the couple of undermining "one of the greatest long living institutions ever".

"They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby," he went on.

Thomas Markle's strained relationship with his daughter has complicated Meghan's entry into the royal family.

He had been due to walk Meghan down the aisle at her May 2018 wedding, but pulled out at the last minute, citing heart problems.

The former television lighting director has given occasional interviews to the media, complaining in December 2018 that he'd been "ghosted" by his daughter after the wedding.

More recently, court papers revealed Markle could be called to testify against the royals in Meghan's lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Meghan is suing the newspaper and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for publishing a letter she wrote to her father.