Thomas Markle claims Meghan and Harry are 'destroying' the royal family

Source:  Associated Press

The estranged father of Meghan Markle has described the decision by his daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, to step back from the royal family as "disappointing" and "embarrassing". 

The estranged father of Meghan Markle spoke out in a documentary by UK broadcaster Channel 5. Source: Associated Press

Thomas Markle made the comments in a documentary to be aired by UK broadcaster Channel 5.

Speaking in Mexico, where he lives, Markle accused the couple of undermining "one of the greatest long living institutions ever".

Just two years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen as the new modern face of British royalty. Source: BBC

"They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby," he went on.

Thomas Markle's strained relationship with his daughter has complicated Meghan's entry into the royal family. 

Prince Harry and Meghan to lose royal titles and public funds
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit as senior royals

He had been due to walk Meghan down the aisle at her May 2018 wedding, but pulled out at the last minute, citing heart problems. 

The former television lighting director has given occasional interviews to the media, complaining in December 2018 that he'd been "ghosted" by his daughter after the wedding.

More recently, court papers revealed Markle could be called to testify against the royals in Meghan's lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper. 

Meghan is suing the newspaper and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for publishing a letter she wrote to her father.

CNN royal commentator Victoria Arbiter discusses the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties. Source: Breakfast

