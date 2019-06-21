Thirty-nine people killed as bus falls into deep gorge in northern India

A bus fell into a deep gorge along a sharp curve on a mountainous road in northern India, killing 39 people, police said today.

Twenty-one people with injuries were hospitalised in Kullu, a town in Himachal Pradesh state, police officer Amar Singh said.

Singh said 25 people died at the scene of the crash and another 14 people succumbed to injuries overnight in the hospital.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, Shalini Agnihotri, another state police officer, said.

The bus plunged down a 500-metre gorge, she said.

Around 150,000 people die every year on India's roads, often because of crowded vehicles, bad road and vehicle conditions or reckless driving.