Thirty missing after avalanche buries hotel in central Italy

An avalanche buried a four-star spa hotel in a mountainous earthquake-hit region of central Italy, leaving at least 30 people missing, authorities said tonight.

A number of people are feared dead after the avalanche struck the Hotel Rigopiano after earthquakes in the region.
The civil protection agency said that they were working to get rescue vehicles to the Hotel Rigopiano through roads covered in snow, joining initial rescue efforts overnight by alpine rescue teams.

The ANSA news agency quoted a rescuer as saying that there were fatalities, but details weren't immediately available.

Italian media said that the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday local time.

The hotel is about 45 kilometres from the coastal city of Pescara.

Earthquakes hit the region on Wednesday, including one with a 5.7 magnitude, but it wasn't immediately clear if the temblors triggered the avalanche.

Mountain rescue teams reached the hotel by skis around 4am local time, SKY TG24 reported.

The station said that one victim had been removed so far.

Video footage showed rescuers with shovels digging through a wall of snow, and at least one man being led through the cleared path.

An ambulance was blocked several kilometers from the hotel, according to SKY, which also said that snowfall was so heavy that snow plows have had trouble clearing the road to the hotel.

Other video footage shows rescuers entering the hotel, with piles of snow and rubble cascading down the stairs into the entryway.

A rescue team video also showed huge piles of filthy snow and debris piled up inside the hotel's corridors, having slammed through the outer walls of the building. 

ANSA quoted rescuers as saying they have been calling out to survivors, but no one has responded. But media have reported that two people had been rescued.

ANSA quoted a survivor as saying that he was saved because he had gone outside to his car to get something when the avalanche hit.

The survivor, identified as 38-year-old Giampaolo Parete, told doctors that his wife and two children were buried in the avalanche.

He said that the car hadn't been buried and that he waited there for rescuers.

Exceptional snow clogs the roads in Montereale, central Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Three strong earthquakes shook central Italy in the space of an hour Wednesday, striking the same region that suffered a series of deadly quakes last year and further isolating towns that have been buried under more than a meter (3 feet) of snow for days. The first tremor, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, hit Montereale at about 10:25 a.m. (0925 GMT). (Claudio Lattanzio/ANSA via AP)

Exceptional snow clogs the roads in Montereale, central Italy where three strong earthquakes struck in the space of an hour.

Source: 1 NEWS

