Thirteen-year-old boy dies after stolen car he was driving crashes in Queensland

A 13-year-old boy has died after crashing the stolen car he was driving in north Queensland.
Queensland police car (file picture). Source: istock.com
The car crashed and rolled near the intersection of King St and Queens Rd, Bowen, at about 6.45am (local time) today.
Passers-by ran to the wreckage and tried to give first aid to the boy and the passenger, a 14-year-old boy.
The younger teen died at the scene, while the older teen was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The crashed car had been stolen from a home at Sarina at about 4am
The police Forensic Crash Unit, Child Protection Investigation Unit and CIB are investigating.