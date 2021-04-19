TODAY |

Thirteen-year-old boy dies after stolen car he was driving crashes in Queensland

Source:  AAP

A 13-year-old boy has died after crashing the stolen car he was driving in north Queensland.

Queensland police car (file picture). Source: istock.com

The car crashed and rolled near the intersection of King St and Queens Rd, Bowen, at about 6.45am (local time) today.

Passers-by ran to the wreckage and tried to give first aid to the boy and the passenger, a 14-year-old boy.

The younger teen died at the scene, while the older teen was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The crashed car had been stolen from a home at Sarina at about 4am

The police Forensic Crash Unit, Child Protection Investigation Unit and CIB are investigating.

World
Australia
Accidents
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:33
Auckland nurse fighting for better pay says she was warned about taking up the profession
2
Woman with Covid-19 left Victoria lockdown, travelled for five days — health authorities
3
Hamilton woman 'had to sit down' after winning $16.5m with Lotto over long weekend
4
'Kick in the guts' for Bay of Plenty town as paper mill announces closure, 160 redundancies
5
Police believe firearm may have been involved in fatal Auckland hit-and-run today
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:08

Police believe firearm may have been involved in fatal Auckland hit-and-run today

Melbourne's lockdown to end tomorrow, officials confirm, but travel to remain limited

Israel Folau's Super League contract set to be big talking point of court case with QRL
00:30

With visits to car dealership and retirement home, China's wandering elephants become international stars