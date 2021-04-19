Thirteen-year-old boy dies after stolen car he was driving crashes in Queensland

A 13-year-old boy has died after crashing the stolen car he was driving in north Queensland.

Queensland police car (file picture). Source: istock.com

The car crashed and rolled near the intersection of King St and Queens Rd, Bowen, at about 6.45am (local time) today.

Passers-by ran to the wreckage and tried to give first aid to the boy and the passenger, a 14-year-old boy.

The younger teen died at the scene, while the older teen was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The crashed car had been stolen from a home at Sarina at about 4am