Thirteen victims of horror California crash had entered US through hole in border fence

Source:  Associated Press

Thirteen people killed in one of the deadliest border crashes on record were among 44 people who entered the US through a hole cut into Southern California's border fence with Mexico, the Border Patrol said.

Officials believe 25 people, including children, were inside the SUV near the US-Mexico border. Source: US ABC

Gregory Bovino, the agency’s El Centro sector chief, told The Associated Press that surveillance video showed a Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban drive through the opening.

It’s believed they were part of a migrant smuggling operation.

The Suburban carried 19 people, and it caught fire after entering the US. All escaped the vehicle and were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.

The Expedition crammed with 25 people continued on, and a tractor-trailer struck it a short time later. Ten of the 13 killed have been identified as Mexican citizens. The rest of those in the SUV and the truck driver survived.

The Border Patrol said its agents were not pursuing the vehicle before the crash. The opening in the fence was about 48 kilometres east of the crash in the heart of California’s Imperial Valley, a major farming region.

It was made of steel bollards that were built before former President Donald Trump blanketed much of the border with taller barriers that go deeper into the ground.

“Human smugglers have proven time and again they have little regard for human life,” Bovino said. “Those who may be contemplating crossing the border illegally should pause to think of the dangers that all too often end in tragedy, tragedies our Border Patrol Agents and first responders are unfortunately very familiar with.”

Seats in the Expedition had been removed except for those for the driver and front passenger, said Omar Watson, chief of the California Highway Patrol's border division.

The cause of the collision wasn't yet known, authorities said. The SUV is built to hold eight people safely, but smugglers are known to pack people into vehicles in extremely unsafe conditions to maximise their profits.

The crash happened during the height of the harvest in the agricultural region that provides much of the lettuce, onions, broccoli and winter vegetables to US supermarkets.

The community of Holtville where the crash occurred is a no-stoplight town with a gazebo in its large central square and calls itself the world's carrot capital.

