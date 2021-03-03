TODAY |

Thirteen people killed in crash involving SUV and truck in California

Source:  Associated Press

A semitruck today crashed into an SUV believed to be carrying 27 people on a Southern California highway, killing 13 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.

Law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Holtville, California. Source: KYMA via Associated Press.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene, which is about 18 kilometres north of the US-Mexico border, and another died after arriving at the hospital.

Hospital officials believe 27 people were in an SUV that collided with a tractor-trailer full of gravel on a highway in the agricultural southeastern corner of California, about 160 kilometres east of San Diego.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez, who was on his way to the crash site, said the SUV was a Ford Expedition that would typically seat eight to nine people legally.

He said the SUV had stopped at an intersection and then drove “directly in the path of the big rig” around 6:15am local time. The semitruck struck the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.

Multiple patients were sent to hospitals for their injuries, including four flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, spokesman Todd Burke said. Three were in intensive care, he said. The truck driver received minor injuries.

Macario Mora, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection in Yuma and El Centro, said the Border Patrol was helping other law enforcement with the crash. He said the immigration status of those in the SUV was unknown and being investigated.

“It was an unusual number of people in an SUV, but we don’t know who they were,” Mora said, adding that they could have been farmworkers.

A harvest is underway in the region of most of the winter lettuce and other leafy greens eaten in the United States.

Officials from the Holtville and Imperial County fire departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol spokesperson for the area, could not immediately be reached.

World
Accidents
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Destiny Church leaders leave Auckland on eve of lockdown, ask Rotorua followers for money
2
Live stream: Latest on Covid 19 outbreak and vaccine rollout
3
No new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today, on fourth day of Auckland lockdown
4
Bachelor NZ: Contestant dating again after fiancé killed in crash day after proposing
5
Online lender Moola to pay back almost $3 million to borrowers over unreasonable fees
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Appeal to alleviate world's worst humanitatian crisis in Yemen raises 'disappointing' amount — UN

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras protestors determined to march despite Covid restrictions

Will Smith reveals he's open to a political career

Nigerian governor says 279 kidnapped girls have been released after school abduction