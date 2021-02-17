TODAY |

Third woman alleges sex assault by same former staffer accused of Parliament House rape in Australia

Source:  AAP

A third woman has come forward to allege she was sexually assaulted by the same political staffer accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House.

Australia's Parliament House. Source: Getty

The woman says she was assaulted while working as a coalition volunteer during the 2016 election campaign.

She was barely out of school at the time of the attack, which allegedly occurred after a night out drinking with the then-political staffer.

A second woman came forward over the weekend.

The allegations come as Brittany Higgins, who says she was raped inside a parliamentary office in 2019, prepares to make a statement to Australian Federal Police.

Australian PM Scott Morrison under intense scrutiny over what he knew about alleged rape in Parliament House

Higgins was employed by Defence Minister Linda Reynolds at the time of the alleged assault.

Senator Reynolds and Prime Minister Scott Morrison are expected to face more questions about when they found out about the complaint and what they did to assist Ms Higgins when parliament resumes today.

Brittany Higgins alleges she was sexually assaulted by a male colleague in a ministerial office in 2019, with Scott Morrison saying he was not aware of the case until Monday. Source: Nine

The alleged rape has sparked several inquiries into workplace cultures in Parliament House and the coalition.

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon said the cultural problem was one for men - not women - to fix.

"Men have to understand that if they do these things the full force of the law will come down upon them," he told Network Seven.

