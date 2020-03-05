Third US state declares state of emergency over coronavirus as cruise ship now under spotlight

Three US states have now declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak in the country as the death toll mounted to 11 today.

An airline passengers wears a mask in the terminal area of Orlando International Airport. Source: Associated Press

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency. Washington and Florida had already declared emergencies.

It comes as 21 people on the cruise ship Grand Princess, bound for San Francisco from Hawaii, have reported possible coronavirus symptoms. Two people who travelled on the ship recently have tested positive; one has died, the New York Times reports.

The cruise liner is being held off the coast of San Francisco, as public health officials prepared to screen everyone on the ship.

“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” Mr. Newsom said.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 54 today, the most of any state in the US.

Washington also announced another death from the virus, bringing its total to 10. Most of those who died were residents of Life Care Centre, a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle.

At least 39 cases have been reported in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks.