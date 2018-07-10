 

Third rescue mission underway for final five trapped in Thai cave

1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with the latest from Chiang Rai, as four boys and their football coach await rescue.
news

In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

Thailand cave rescue: Recap of afternoon's events as final mission officially underway


This photo tweeted by Elon Musk shows efforts underway to rescue trapped members of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

LIVE: Final push to rescue boys and their coach from Thailand cave underway - 'we will celebrate together!'

Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

The girl was found dead at the weekend, and police have since launched a homicide investigation.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

Divers have gone back in to retrieve the last remaining boys and their coach.


Relive the afternoon's developments from the Tham Luang cave system.

Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.


His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.