 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Third party intervention' cannot be ruled out as cause of Flight MH370's disappearance, independent report finds

Associated Press
Topics
World
Transport
Accidents
Asia

An independent investigation report released today more than four years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared highlighted shortcomings in the Government response that exacerbated the mystery.

The report reiterated Malaysia's assertion the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications. 

It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the "possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded".

Danica Weeks wants answer from the aerospace company, but a legal expert says her chances are slim.
Source: 1 NEWS

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed. 

But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location. And a second, private search by US company Ocean Infinity that finished earlier this year also found no sign of the wreckage.

Officials said today's report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn't been found. 

Malaysia's Government has said it is open to resume searching if credible evidence of the plane's location emerges.

Sarah Nor, centre, the mother of Norliakmar Hamid, a passenger on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, cries after she listened to an investigation report on missing Flight 370, in Putrajaya, Monday, July 30, 2018. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Transport
Accidents
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:57
The winner may come as something of a surprise, reports Channel 9.

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
2

Documentary on teen's cold case disappearance while hitch-hiking from Hamilton sparks new leads
3

Graphic video taken inside Tegel chicken farm shows dead and injured birds
4

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

5

NZ First 'lost the argument' in coalition deal over immigration cuts - Winston Peters

MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:01
1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett talks us through them.

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'
00:18
A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash.

Ruapehu bus that crashed killing girl, 11, failed fitness certificate nine times
00:18
A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash.

Ruapehu bus crash victim was an Auckland intermediate schoolgirl

Young girl convinces NZTA to change linemen sign to be more inclusive - 'women can be line-workers too'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Transport

A seven-year-old girl has convinced the NZ Transport Agency to change one of their road signs to be more inclusive to women.

A tweet by Zoe's mother, Caitlin Carew, features an image of the letter written by her daughter after she was concerned about seeing a warning sign that read linemen while out driving with her family.

"We talked about this sign and I wondered why it said 'MEN' when women can be line-workers too," part of Zoe's letter reads.

A response from the NZTA agreed with her concerns and they say they will phase out the signs and replace them with ones that read linecrew instead.

The chief executive of the NZTA Fergus Gammie says he would like a picture with Zoe and one of the new signs when they're ready.



Power lines Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:59

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Documentary on teen's cold case disappearance while hitch-hiking from Hamilton sparks new leads

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

Large blaze destroys part of Cook Islands resort

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Pacific Islands

A large blaze has destroyed a portion of the Aitutaki Lagoon Resort and Spa in the Cook Islands.

An eyewitness posted images of the blaze on Facebook, reporting that it has gutted several units and an on-site restaurant at the resort.

The NZ Herald reports that a worker from the nearby Popoara Ocean Breeze Villas told them the fire started around 5pm and the blaze in now contained.

The resort is separated from the main island meaning fire engines cannot access it.

Large fire at the Aitutaki Lagoon Resort & Spa. Source: Annita Cyprien Drollet
Topics
World
Pacific Islands