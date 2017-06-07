 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Third man behind London atrocity named, had raised concerns of Italian security services

share

Source:

Associated Press

British police named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent, and Italian officials said they had passed on their concerns about him to British intelligence officials last year.

This undated handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows ﻿Youssef Zaghba﻿﻿ ﻿. Police have named the three London Bridge attack suspects as ﻿Youssef Zaghba, Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. (Metropolitan Press via AP)

Police have named the three London Bridge attack suspects as ﻿Youssef Zaghba.

Source: Associated Press

Police said 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba lived in east London and that his family has been notified, adding that he had not been considered to be a "subject of interest" to either police or the intelligence services.

The other two attackers were named Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

The three, who were wearing fake suicide vests, were shot dead late Saturday after ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then slashing and stabbing people in nearby Borough Market.

During the attack, seven people were killed and dozens more were wounded.

An official at the Bologna chief prosecutor's office said Zaghba was stopped at the city's airport after arriving on a flight from London 2016.

An Italian interior ministry official told The Associated Press that British and Moroccan intelligence and law-enforcement authorities were informed that Zaghba had been flagged as someone "at risk" — but no other details were released.

This undated handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. Police have named two of the London Bridge attack suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

Police have named two of the London Bridge attack suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Source: Associated Press

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss details of the case.

Italian news reports said authorities sequestered Zaghba's cell phone and passport when he was stopped at the airport, but that he successfully got them back after a court determined there wasn't enough evidence to accuse him of any terrorism-related crime.

Italy has expelled more than 40 people in the past two years who were suspected of extremist activities but for whom there was insufficient evidence to bring formal charges. Zaghba's Italian citizenship prevented such an expulsion, Italian daily Repubblica said.

Zaghba was reportedly working in a London restaurant and had not been seen in Italy since 2016.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ didn't hold back in huge winds on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

LIVE: Team NZ topples over, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes


00:30
2
Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.

Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

3
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Kane Williamson of New Zealand bats during the ICC Champions Trophy match between England v New Zealand at SWALEC Stadium on June 6, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Black Caps collapse in humiliating fashion after Kane Williamson's sizzling 87

4

Live stream: Breakfast

03:17
5
Leon Grice, NZ's Consul-General, is coming home after five years in LA.

Meet the diplomat who eased the way for Kiwi stars trying to make it big in LA (and catch an epic Taika Waititi interview gatecrash)

00:30
Team NZ didn't hold back in huge winds on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

LIVE: Team NZ topples over, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 2017 America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.


00:14
Hoseah Partsch is now in the top 11 of The Voice Australia after singing 'Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word' in the first live show.

Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

"Getting through to next week is just a blessing," wrote Hoseah Partsch after the show.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ