Thinking on visiting Peru's famed Machu Picchu? Beware new visitor restrictions

Travellers wanting a glimpse of Peru's famed Machu Picchu will be restricted to visiting during morning or afternoon tours in a move aimed at conserving the site's archaeological splendour.

FILE - In this April 1, 2010 file photo, the citadel of Machu Picchu is seen during its reopening in Cuzco, Peru. Authorities said on Wednesday, June 21 2017, that tourist access to the fabled ruins has be reorganized into two shifts, to help conservations efforts. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro)

Machu Picchu, Peru.

The new rules go into effect in July and will allow about 3,600 visitors to enter the ancient Incan citadel from 6 a.m. to midday local time and an additional nearly 2,700 people to explore during the afternoon.

Previously, travellers could spend the entire day taking in the world-renowned site.

The changes are a result of a 2015 study by a US archaeologist and recommendations from UNESCO on how best to ensure that Machu Picchu isn't hurt by rising numbers of tourists.

Visitors will also be required to use a guide-led tour.

