'I was thinking, I don't want to die' – London terror attack victim speaks about the moment she was stabbed

The Queensland woman stabbed in the neck by one of the London Bridge attackers says she won't be deterred by the cowardly terrorists.

Candice Hedge was working at Elliot's Cafe in Borough Market on Saturday, when suddenly people started rushing into the restaurant screaming.

Within minutes Ms Hedge saw the attackers approaching and one stood right beside her before he slashed her neck, she has told Seven's Sunday Night program.

The 34-year-old is recovering in a London hospital and says it's "amazing" she survived after she was told the knife went within millimetres of an artery and her vocal chord.

But, she says she determined to not let the attack keep her from her dreams, insisting she will stay in London with her boyfriend Luke and continue working at Elliot's Cafe.

"I'm not going to be deterred, I have more to do here," she said.

"People are cowards ... I'm not going to let them change my life - well they have but I'm going to turn it to my advantage if I can."

Recounting the moments after she was attacked, Ms Hedge said she went to find Luke, who was also working at the restaurant, while clutching her bleeding neck with a cloth.

It was when she started vomiting blood that she thought she might not make it.

"I was thinking, I don't want to die," she said.

Since the attack, she's been reunited with her father, Ross, and sister, Amber, who flew to London as soon as they heard she was injured.