 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'I was thinking, I don't want to die' – London terror attack victim speaks about the moment she was stabbed

share

Source:

AAP

The Queensland woman stabbed in the neck by one of the London Bridge attackers says she won't be deterred by the cowardly terrorists.

Australian woman Candice Hedge is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the neck by a terrorist who spotted her while leaving a restaurant in Borough Market.
Source: Sunday Night

Candice Hedge was working at Elliot's Cafe in Borough Market on Saturday, when suddenly people started rushing into the restaurant screaming.

Within minutes Ms Hedge saw the attackers approaching and one stood right beside her before he slashed her neck, she has told Seven's Sunday Night program.

The 34-year-old is recovering in a London hospital and says it's "amazing" she survived after she was told the knife went within millimetres of an artery and her vocal chord.

But, she says she determined to not let the attack keep her from her dreams, insisting she will stay in London with her boyfriend Luke and continue working at Elliot's Cafe.

"I'm not going to be deterred, I have more to do here," she said.

"People are cowards ... I'm not going to let them change my life - well they have but I'm going to turn it to my advantage if I can."

Recounting the moments after she was attacked, Ms Hedge said she went to find Luke, who was also working at the restaurant, while clutching her bleeding neck with a cloth.

It was when she started vomiting blood that she thought she might not make it.

"I was thinking, I don't want to die," she said.

Since the attack, she's been reunited with her father, Ross, and sister, Amber, who flew to London as soon as they heard she was injured.

The June 3 terror attack where three men launched a van and knife rampage on London Bridge killed eight people including two Australians, Kirsty Boden and Sara Zelenak.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

The fake explosive belts worn by London Bridge attackers

Image of fake suicide belts used by London Bridge attackers released
Hundreds of people were in the cathedral when the incident unfolded.

Spanish hero who confronted London terrorists with skateboard was fatally stabbed in the back - autopsy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - Team NZ gets it on the line!

00:47
2
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

00:30
3
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! Team NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - NZ gets it on the line!

00:30
4
Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.

Watch: 'That's boat rage' - Burling goes off at Swedes after near collision - then Team NZ sail off to victory

00:12
5
Motorists are being told to expect delays as a number of lanes have been closed.

Watch: Misery for Auckland commuters after crash closes lanes on major motorway

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.

00:55
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.

'She's a dead woman walking' -Theresa May hanging onto Prime Minister's job by a thread

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.


02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ