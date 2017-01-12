 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'I think it's a disgrace' - Donald Trump press conference dominated by 'fake news' links to Russia

share

Source:

Associated Press

Opening his first news conference since the election, President-elect Donald Trump today responded to suggestions that US intelligence agencies leaked unsubstantiated reports to the media about his relationship with Russia, calling it a "tremendous blot on their record if they did that."

The President-elect came out against the intelligence community, but had some words of praise for the media.
Source: Associated Press

"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting," he said, a reference to a classified briefing he received from intelligence leaders.

"It's all fake news, it's phony stuff, it didn't happen. It was gotten by opponents of ours," Trump declared in his first news conference since late July.

Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer were defiant as they denounced reports that Russia had obtained compromising personal and financial information about the incoming president.

Trump said the report never should have been released and thanked news organisations that showed restraint.

A US official told The Associated Press that intelligence officials had informed Trump last week about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had obtained compromising personal and financial information about him. 

Eric and Donald Trump Jr will run Trump's vast array of businesses while their old man is President.
Source: Associated Press

Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the intelligence community's findings last week, the official said.

Nine days from his inauguration as the nation's 45th president, Trump used the previously planned news conference to detail how he planned to avoid conflicts of interest related to his sprawling global business empire.

He also announced that he would nominate David Shulkin to lead Department of Veterans Affairs, elevating him from his current role as VA undersecretary.

As for the intelligence story, media outlets reported on the document and Trump denounced it on Twitter before his news conference.

He suggested he was being persecuted for defeating other GOP presidential hopefuls and Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election.

The dossier contains unproven information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump among other suggestions attributed to anonymous sources. 

Trump refused to answer questions from Jim Acosta following recent allegations about his links to Russia.
Source: NBC

Spicer denounced the report at the start of the news conference, calling it "totally unsubstantiated." Pence said the decision to publish the reports could "only be attributed to media bias" and an attempt to "demean" Trump.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Trump refused to answer questions from Jim Acosta following recent allegations about his links to Russia.

'Your organisation is terrible' – President-elect Donald Trump in vicious clash with respected CNN reporter

00:25
2
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera


00:25
3
Social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide, but the airline stands by its decision.

Watch: Aussie family with young child booted off flight Jetstar flight, but was it the right decision?

00:27
4
The former Black Caps captain could only manage 15 runs before he was caught out by Scorchers' Ashton Agar.

Former Black Caps skipper McCullum facing suspension after Heat loss

5
Piri Phillips was stabbed to death outside a Perth church.

Kiwi man allegedly stabbed to death outside church in Perth

Opinion: Never mind the Warriors, Kieran Foran can make Shaun Johnson great again

The Warriors and Kiwis star could be back to his best with the signing of Foran for 2017.

00:25
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera

The British performer is currently holidaying in New Zealand.

01:44
Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

Thousands of intellectually disabled children enjoy a day out at Auckland's Funfest

Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

02:27
Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

Sex education debate sparked over claims images shown to primary school children are too graphic

Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

02:02
With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

Having trouble finding a rental property or even a room in Auckland? You're not alone

With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ