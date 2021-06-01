TODAY |

Thieves harvest 300kg of asparagus from German paddock

Source:  AAP

Frankfurt Thieves have harvested 6 kilometres of a field of asparagus in the southern part of the German state of Hesse and made off with 300 kilograms of the vegetable.

Generic photo of asparagus Source: istock.com

According to the police, the unknown perpetrators were professional.

They had not only dug up the asparagus correctly but also closed the holes in the mounds where the vegetables grew.

On Monday, the investigators estimated the damage at about $5000.

The crime in the town of Ginsheim-Gustavsburg on the edge of Mainz probably happened on Friday night.


World
Food and Drink
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
Farming
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Canterbury floods: Ashburton Bridge closes as drivers report it sagging, engineers find 'massive' crack
2
Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore
3
Returning Kiwis now need to stay in NZ twice as long to avoid paying MIQ fees
4
Shallow earthquake rattles Canterbury, adding to residents' stress amid flooding
5
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, despite early win, after controversy
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, despite early win, after controversy

Study blames climate change for 37 per cent of global heat deaths
00:24

China easing birth limits further to cope with ageing society
02:08

South Auckland community leaders question police response to Harbour Bridge cycle protest