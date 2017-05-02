Thief in Australia steals more than $8000 worth of Lego from toy store

CCTV Footage has been released of an Australian man pacing around a car park after stealing more than $8000 worth of lego from a toy store in Young, New South Wales.

Police say the man broke into the store and took off with the bounty which included rare Star Wars collectibles on April 17.

Detective Inspector Scott Wilkinson told ABC News the box sets were desirable amongst collectors.

"It's highly likely that they could be on-sold online, I'd be asking people to be highly suspicious of products that are being sold for cheaper-than-expected prices, and in particular if there's a large number of items being listed from the Young area we'd be very interested in finding out about that," he said.

"To tell the truth, this is the first time I've had any experience with Lego being stolen, but I know it is highly desirable and it is expensive, so there is probably a ready made market for items that are not quite as expensive as those bought legitimately."

He went on to say the theft is being treated as very serious.

"We're talking about people's livelihoods here, the success of this business, whether it continues or fails, could well depend on that sum of money.

"While we are talking about toys, and we're talking about Lego, the total value of this property is around $8,500," he said.