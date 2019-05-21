'They're putting more Democrats on' - Donald Trump blasts Fox News election coverage

US President Donald Trump has criticised Fox News' election coverage during a rally in Pennsylvania.

"What's going on with Fox, by the way? What's going on there? They're putting more Democrats on than you have Republicans," Trump said at a campaign rally in Montoursville. "Something strange is going on at Fox."

Fox News has hosted town hall meetings with some of the candidates for the Democratic Presidential nomination, while other candidates have refused to go on the network.

Senator Bernie Sanders appeared on a Fox News town hall programme and attracted nearly 2.6 million viewers.

Senator Elizabeth Warren turned down a similar chance while branding the network a "hate-for-profit racket".