They're not loving it – criticism as McDonald's opens near the Vatican

A new McDonald's fast food restaurant which opened last week near the Apostolic Palace has drawn criticism from some local restaurant owners and residents.

The outlet opened with a low key inauguration on 30 December in the historic district of Borgo Pio, near the Vatican City gate of Porta Sant'Anna.

Restaurant and bar owners from the surrounding area complained that the decision by the Vatican's real estate entity, APSA (Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See), to rent the eight-shop space to the fast food chain will have a negative impact on the traditional cuisine of the Borgo Pio neighbourhood.

Some top clerics were also opposed to a McDonald's restaurant opening a few metres from St Peter's Square.

But the fast food restaurant - which is not inside the Vatican itself, but from which the dome of St Peter's and the Pope's Angelus window in the Apostolic Palace are clearly visible - is proving popular with tourists.

A spokesman for McDonald's Italy said in a statement that "Wherever McDonald's operates near historic sites anywhere in Italy, this restaurant has been fully adapted with respect to the historical environment.