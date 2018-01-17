 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'They were scared to death' – Neighbour recalls interaction with siblings of US house of horror

share

Source:

Associated Press

Allegations that a couple kept their 13 children, including some adults, captive in their California home has surprised their neighbours.

Kimberly Milligan said she had thought one of the 20-year-olds were just 14, after 13 siblings were held captive by parents.
Source: Associated Press

Kimberly Milligan says she was told the family had a dozen kids when she moved into the neighborhood over two years ago, but she never saw that many children.

Milligan says she didn't see friends or family coming to the home. She described the parents as "standoffish."

"Not in a mean way. Just don't bother me," Milligan told reporters Tuesday.

Milligan recalled trying to compliment the family on their nativity scene over the holidays and that the children didn't respond.

The group were starving and kept in dungeon-like conditions.
Source: US ABC

"They just froze. They were scared to death. You could tell they were terrified."

"It just seemed like they went into that child way, like I'm invisible, you can't see." 

She said she thought some of the siblings were "much younger" than they were, mistaking a 20-year-old for about 14. 

The parents have been charged with torture after some of their children were found by police chained to beds.
Source: Associated Press

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old daughter escaped out a window and called 911 on a cellphone early Sunday.

Deputies found the children, who appeared small and malnourished, and some were chained to pieces of furniture. The parents are under arrest.


Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Thick fog covered the Harbour Bridge as weather conditions caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.

Civil Aviation Authority investigates after seaplane cruises under Auckland Harbour Bridge

01:50
2
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies


00:24
3
Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused.

'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

00:28
4
Dimitri Payet's effort for Marseille saw Strasbourg's keeper stretchered off.

Watch: French star's ridiculous piece of skill injures goalkeeper in majestic solo goal

5
Sonny Bill Williams visited Mecca.

Sonny Bill Williams visits Mecca as part of Islamic pilgrimage

'Many whanau are absolutely hooked' - Maori health group urges govt to step up on sugary drinks

It comes after damning research into the sugar in drinks.


Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland of Norway Women U23 and Kristin Grubka of United States of America USA Women U23.

Waikato researcher delves into 'taboo' topic of periods in elite athletes

Menstrual cycles of elite athletes can be anywhere between 20 days and three months.


00:41
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

The pair kept their cool as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 