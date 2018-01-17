'They were scared to death' – Neighbour recalls interaction with siblings of US house of horror

Allegations that a couple kept their 13 children, including some adults, captive in their California home has surprised their neighbours.

Kimberly Milligan says she was told the family had a dozen kids when she moved into the neighborhood over two years ago, but she never saw that many children.

Milligan says she didn't see friends or family coming to the home. She described the parents as "standoffish."

"Not in a mean way. Just don't bother me," Milligan told reporters Tuesday.

Milligan recalled trying to compliment the family on their nativity scene over the holidays and that the children didn't respond.

"They just froze. They were scared to death. You could tell they were terrified."

"It just seemed like they went into that child way, like I'm invisible, you can't see."

She said she thought some of the siblings were "much younger" than they were, mistaking a 20-year-old for about 14.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old daughter escaped out a window and called 911 on a cellphone early Sunday.

Deputies found the children, who appeared small and malnourished, and some were chained to pieces of furniture. The parents are under arrest.