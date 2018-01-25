'They were groping the girls' - female employees share tales of sexual harassment at London men's club

An undercover reporter filmed an event last week exposing the alleged sexual harassment of hostesses at a charity dinner organised by The Presidents Club in London.

Since then a number of women who have previously worked there have come forward with experiences at the event.

One of the woman spoke to the BBC, describing her uncomfortable time witnessing the inappropriate behaviour at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

"We were given food and wine when we arrived and I remember thinking there is no such thing as a free lunch, which did put me on edge.

"Later in the evening the men got more drunk, more flirtatious and more 'handsy' - they were groping the girls.

"Later the event moved to a number of smaller bars in the hotel. I saw some girls go up in the lift with the men.

Another woman who spoke to the BBC worked at the dinner the same year, and was a full-time model.

"For the Presidents Club event the client requested photos before we were hired.

"We were told to wear black nail varnish, sexy black shoes and black underwear. You also had to be at least 5ft 6in (1.7m).

"Men were summoning girls to sit on their laps. There were some girls who were voluntarily going over and were happy to talk to the guests. It was very flirtatious.