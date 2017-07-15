'They were choking from smoke' - at least three dead in large blaze in Honolulu high-rise

 

Source:

Associated Press

More than 60 firefighters are battling a multiple-alarm fire in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building.

More than 60 fire fighters were battling the fire at the Marco Polo apartments.
Source: Associated Press

The blaze at the Marco Polo apartments started on the 26th floor and has spread to at least the 27th floor and several units, Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Captain David Jenkins said.

At least three people died, and several more suffered serious injuries. 

Troy Yasuda, who lives in a building across the street, was giving water to people who evacuated.

"They were choking from the smoke," he said, adding that people told him they evacuated through dark stairwells.

Police were yelling through megaphones for people still inside to come down, Yasuda said. He watched as people were carried out.

"It's been an orderly evacuation," said security guard Leonard Rosa, who was answering phones from the front lobby of the 31-storey building near Waikiki.

Police and firefighters were going door-to-door, he said.

Firefighters were checking on reports that there were people trapped in their units, Jenkins said.

One resident who declined to give his name said he made it to safety after climbing the stairs from the 29th floor. The man said there was so much smoke, he could hardly see.

