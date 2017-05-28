 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'They were attacked viciously' - two men stabbed to death for defending two Muslim women

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police say they'll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of an Oregon man suspected of fatally stabbing two men who tried to intervene when the suspect yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim on a Portland light-rail train.

The man was verbally abusing the two women on a train in Portland when three men stepped in to intervene.
Source: Associated Press

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was being held today in the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was arrested a short time after the attack yesterday

Police have identified the victims as 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland. Best died at the scene, and Meche died at a hospital, police said.

Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Portland was also stabbed in the attack and is in serious condition at a Portland hospital, police said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police have also identified the two young women on the train, one of whom was wearing a hijab at the time of the stabbing. 

The assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," according to a statement from police.

Friday was the beginning of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims, and the attack prompted soul-searching in Portland, a city that prides itself on its tolerance and liberal 

Dyjuana Hudson, a mother of one of the girls, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the man began a racial tirade as soon as he spotted the girls. Her daughter is African-American and was with a friend who was wearing a hijab, she said.

"He was saying that Muslims should die," Hudson said. "That they've been killing Christians for years."

The attack happened on a MAX train as it headed east. A train remained stopped on the tracks at a transit centre that was closed while police investigated.

Police say the victims were trying to stop Christian from confronting the girls.

"In the midst of his ranting and raving, some people approached him and appeared to try to intervene with his behavior and some of the people that he was yelling at," police Sgt. Pete Simpson told the Portland newspaper.

"They were attacked viciously."

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:46
2
The Team NZ helmsman explains why the six-second loss to Jimmy Spithill was his fault.

Video: 'It was a boat handling error' - Peter Burling's frank admission that tactical mistakes cost Team NZ victory over Oracle


00:29
3
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

00:29
4
The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: He can't stop scoring! Wrecking ball Ngani Laumape rampages through Bulls


00:29
5
Two lead changes, nothing in it, but Oracle nudges Team NZ on opening day.

Watch: What a race! Burling, Oracle's Spithill both pull off epic passing moves in heart-stopping re-match

00:46
The Team NZ helmsman explains why the six-second loss to Jimmy Spithill was his fault.

Video: 'It was a boat handling error' - Peter Burling's frank admission that tactical mistakes cost Team NZ victory over Oracle

Team NZ's helmsman pointed the finger at himself after the six second loss in qualifying this morning.

Driver injured after being hit by car fleeing police in Wellington

The motorist is in a serious condition after being struck last night in Taita.

00:54
A minute’s silence was held before the match between Arsenal and Chelsea in honour of the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

Sombre Prince William lays wreath for Manchester bombing victims at football match

A minute’s silence was held before the match between Arsenal and Chelsea in honour of the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

00:20
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

00:50
Music's elite and Hollywood stars gathered to remember the late Soundgarden and Audioslave star.

Video: Linkin Park stars sing haunting version of Hallelujah at Chris Cornell's funeral as Brad Pitt, Pharrell watch on

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams and Christian Bale.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ