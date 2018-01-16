'They only came out at night' - neighbours had compared US family at centre of house of horrors to vampires

Neighbours previously described the strange behaviour of Californian family the Turpins as vampire-like, and said the horrific discovery of captive children was "heartbreaking".

It comes after a 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

Police went to the family home in Perris, about 112km southeast of Los Angeles on Monday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says deputies found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings.

The siblings range in age from 2 to 29.

Andria Valdez told Press Enterprise some of the members of the family had reminded her of the vampires from Twilight.

"They only came out at night. They were really, really pale."

"The older boy would come out, like all pale and he would have like a phone and he would record, like, the plants," she told local media station KTLA5.

She said the discovery was "heartbreaking".

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49. Source: Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Fifty-seven-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin each were held on $9 million bail. They could face charges including torture and child endangerment.