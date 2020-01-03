'They are feeling very raw' - Scott Morrison says he understands why bushfire victims are angry

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he understands why bushfire victims are angry and that he's not taking the abuse personally, despite being called "an idiot".



NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said locals in his fire-ravaged electorate of Bega gave Mr Morrison the "the welcome he deserved".



The prime minister was heckled in the streets of Cobargo on Thursday, the town where father and son Robert and Patrick Salway died in a bushfire earlier this week.

One resident yelled that Mr Morrison was an "idiot" who wouldn't be getting any votes around there.



Despite both being Liberals, Mr Constance was scathing in his assessment of the prime minister's response to bushfires blazing across Australia and demanded more support.



"I'd say this to the prime minister today: the nation wants you to open up the cheque books," the senior NSW MP told Seven News.



"I know this is tough and I know I'm on his side of politics. But the only two people who are providing leadership at this stage are (NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner) Shane Fitzsimmons and (NSW premier) Gladys Berejiklian."

Mr Morrison said it not his job to take the criticism personally but added he'd apologised to Mr Constance who wasn't told the prime minister was visiting his electorate.



NSW has declared a state of emergency and Mr Morrison said he understands the criticism being directed his way because people are "hurting".



"I don't take it personally, I just see it as a sense of frustration and hurt and loss and anger at what is the ferocity of these natural disasters," Mr Morrison told reporters in Bairnsdale, eastern Victoria, on Friday.



"I understand that and we'll seek to provide that comfort and support in whatever way we can. People have suffered great loss. They are feeling very raw.



"Andrew, like so many in that part of NSW, he's been defending his own property, he's deeply part of that community.



"People are angry, if they want to direct that at me, that is up to them. It is not something that will distract me, it is something I will empathise with.



"It's my job to stay focused on ensuring that we have the maximum coordination of effort across many states."



Mr Constance's neighbours at Malua Bay lost their homes and the state MP called on Mr Morrison to immediately provide money for victims to buy supplies.



"We've lost a lot of homes. A lot of businesses. I know people who have lost both," he said.



Federal Natural Disaster Minister David Littleproud on Thursday announced disaster relief payments would be extended to bushfires survivors in the Bega Valley.



Payments of $1000 per adult and $400 per child can be claimed through the Department of Human Services.



Mr Morrison, who has received a warmer reception visiting fire-ravaged parts of East Gippsland in Victoria on Friday, indicated he's likely to cancel a visit to India planned for mid-January because of the bushfires.