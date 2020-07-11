'They don't know it is not only for girls' - young Nigerian boy challenges ballet stereotypes in rain dance video

A video of a young boy ballet dancing in the Nigerian rain has warmed hearts around the world.

Anthony Mmesoma Madu, 11, was filmed practising his ballet dancing in his hometown of Ojo in Lagos this week.

He is one of only 12 students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos.

The academy, founded in 2015, is the brainchild of Daniel Ajala Owoseni who has been been teaching ballet for free without a dance space, according to the BBC.

"With very little or no resources our kids are training to be the best they can. This is not to bring down anyone but to show their high level of dedication and commitments to our program," the academy posted on Instagram.

"Who wouldn't be proud of them? What teacher wouldn't pray for students who shows/comes to class with so much desire to learn? Kids who are ready to dance with or without conditions.

"Imagine what more we could achieve if we have more?"

A budding dancer, Mmesoma Madu says he delights in ballet and is proud of the fact he can be a role-model in male dancing.

“Where I live, there are no male ballet dancers like me,” Mr Madu, who is in grade one, says.

“When people see ballet, they think it is only for girls. They don’t know that it is not only for girls,” he says.