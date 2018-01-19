 

'They deserve no mercy' - More details emerge in court from Californian horror house

They were starved and shackled to their beds, sometimes for months. They were beaten and choked. They were given scant medical care, often denied use of a toilet and allowed to shower but once a year. They lived mostly at night, out of sight of neighbors, and knew virtually nothing of the outside world.

David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin appeared in court for the first time today.
Source: Associated Press

And yet, some of the children of David and Louise Turpin hatched an escape plan.

It took two years to carry out but last weekend a 17-year-old girl and her sister climbed out of the window of their Southern California home. The other girl turned back out of fear but the teen persisted and called 911. That act of courage and desperation freed her 12 siblings from a house of horrors that shocked police, a prosecutor said Thursday in announcing criminal charges that could send the parents to prison for life.

Prosecutors laid out horrifying details of the allegations but didn't offer any theories about the motivation for what they called an escalating climate of brutality that began in Texas and ended in a small, close-knit desert town a couple of hours southeast of Los Angeles.

"The victimisation appeared to intensify over time," Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. "What started out as neglect became severe, pervasive, prolonged child abuse."

Relatives and neighbours of the family say there were warning signs early on.
Source: US ABC

David Turpin, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49, pleaded not guilty yesterday to multiple counts of torture, child abuse, dependent adult abuse and false imprisonment. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to performing a lewd act on a child under age 14.

They were jailed on $16.4 million (NZD) bail each.

Sharon Ontiveros, 63, stopped by the house with her 3-year old granddaughter, who left a stuffed animal with dozens of others on the front walkway.

Aunt Elizabeth Jane Flores says she was shut out by her sister's husband, and that she wanted to help their kids.
Source: Nine

"Sure, we're saying we should have known, but behind closed doors you don't know what's going on," she said.

As for the parents, she added: "They deserve no mercy whatsoever."

