Theresa May vows to rip up human rights laws in the UK if they get in the way of tackling terrorism

Britons are about to vote in an election that was supposed to be dominated by Brexit. After two deadly attacks in as many weeks it has become a battle over security.

Following attacks in Manchester and London that killed 29 people, voters are anxiously aware of the threat the country faces from international terrorism, and demanding to know why authorities failed to apprehend suspects whose extremist leanings were well-known.

Prime Minister Theresa May said today that when Britons vote on Thursday (local time) with security on their minds, they should ask: "Who can they trust?"

When the campaign began, May must have been confident the answer would be her and the Conservatives, rather than the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran socialist who has opposed British military interventions and tougher anti-terrorism laws for decades.

But the attacks have raised awkward questions about May's own record in government. Opponents have lambasted her for cutting police numbers by 20,000 when she was interior minister between 2010 and 2016.

She also was responsible for security services that failed to keep tabs on Khuram Butt, one of three men who went on a vehicle-and-knife rampage around London Bridge on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was a very public Islamic radical who had appeared on a TV documentary titled "The Jihadis Next Door."

Scotland Yard's counterterrorism chief, Mark Rowley, said Butt was investigated by officers in 2015 but they found no evidence he was planning an attack and he was "prioritized in the lower echelons of our investigative work."

The London Bridge attack is the third in Britain this year, following a vehicle and knife rampage near Parliament in March, which killed five, and the May 22 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in which 22 people died.

In every case, the attackers had come to authorities' attention but were not considered a major threat.

May insisted Tuesday that her government had "protected the counterterrorism policing budget," increased the number of armed police officers (after several years when it fell) and funded the intelligence services to hire 1,900 more staff.