Theresa May leaves with head held high but dogged by Brexit as new PM Boris Johnson takes over

Associated Press
Theresa May has plenty of options now that she's no longer a resident of 10 Downing Street.

She could opt for the highly paid speaker circuit, become a consultant to an investment bank, or take a high profile PR position — like former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, who signed up with Facebook for his post-politics career.

But May is not cashing in — for now. Ever modest and dutiful, the former prime minister simply plans to take a backseat role in Parliament, one of 650 members of the House of Commons, representing her longtime district as she has for more than two decades.

After the heartbreak of trying to wrench Britain out of the European Union — an effort that produced a still unbroken impasse that dominated her three year premiership — May seems to crave a bit of normalcy.

"I am about to leave Downing Street but I am proud to continue as the member of Parliament for Maidenhead. I will continue to do all I can to serve the national interest," she said, walking away from the heights of power with her head held high and her husband Philip at her side.

While the Brexit project she touted on her arrival remains in tatters, May cited her role as Britain's second female prime minister as a positive record for women.

"I hope that every young girl who has seen a woman prime minister now knows for sure that there are no limits to what they can achieve," she said in her final Downing Street address.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is Britain's prime minister, set to lead the country out of the EU.

