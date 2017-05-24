Theresa May confirms she will stay on as UK prime minister

Theresa May has confirmed she will stay on as Britain's prime minister, with support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, to provide certainty to the country.

Theresa May. Source: 1 NEWS

After a meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, Theresa May announced the new government will guide Britain's exit talks from the European Union, set to begin in 10 days' time.

May met the public outside 10 Downing Street and said her Conservatives and the DUP will work together to "fulfil the promise of brexit."