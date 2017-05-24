 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Theresa May confirms she will stay on as UK prime minister

share

Source:

Associated Press

Theresa May has confirmed she will stay on as Britain's prime minister, with support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, to provide certainty to the country.

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media outside 10 Downing Street, London, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing over a dozen of people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Theresa May.

Source: 1 NEWS

After a meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, Theresa May announced the new government will guide Britain's exit talks from the European Union, set to begin in 10 days' time.

May met the public outside 10 Downing Street and said her Conservatives and the DUP will work together to "fulfil the promise of brexit."

Thursday's early election was in a bid to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks but instead backfired, losing the Conservatives' overall majority in Parliament.

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
The woman in New Jersey, US fell 2 metres into a gas access hole and was seriously injured.

Watch: Distracted woman seriously hurt after tumbling into footpath hole while texting

00:30
2
The Chiefs speedster came off the bench and made an immediate impact in the Chiefs 17-14 win over the Hurricanes.

Watch: Shaun Stevenson's step sends TJ Perenara flying before setting up James Lowe try against ‘Canes

00:14
3
Oracle tactician Tom Slingsby posted a video showing what happens when you "run out of oil to control the foils".

Raw: 'We found the limit' - Oracle nosedives in similar fashion to Team NZ mishap during America's Cup testing

00:28
4
The A-Lister was last in New Zealand in 2002 when he filmed The Last Samurai in Taranaki.

Watch: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise touches down in Queenstown ahead of Mission Impossible 6 filming

00:27
5
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Watch: 'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders assistant coach shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ