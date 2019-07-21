TODAY |

Theresa May to chair emergency security session on UK tanker seized by Iran

Associated Press
British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair an emergency security session to discuss how to respond to Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting of security ministers and officials today will discuss how to secure shipping in the sensitive region, which is vital to the world's oil supply.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is also expected to brief Parliament on the Friday seizure of the Stena Impero tanker, now in a heavily guarded Iranian port.

Britain is considering a number of options to raise the pressure on Iran but officials say military operations are not being considered at the moment.

Britain is also seeking diplomatic and operational support from key European allies in an effort to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping.

The vow comes after Iran's seizure of a British flagged tanker with the Middle Eastern nation releasing a video showing masked gunman onboard a helicopter descending onto the tanker.
