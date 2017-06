Theresa May apologises over deadly London apartment fire as UK Parliament opens

Weakened by a disastrous election, British Prime Minister Theresa May ditched some of her most controversial campaign pledges and suggested she was willing to soften her approach to leaving the European Union as Queen Elizabeth II delivered the government's legislative agenda to Parliament today.

The focus on Brexit was clear as eight of 27 bills outlined in the Queen's Speech dealt with the technicalities of ending Britain's membership in the EU.

The speech is written by the government and delivered by the monarch at the ceremonial opening of each new Parliament.

The prime minister, in comments delivered after the speech, promised to work with "humility and resolve" to overcome the divisions in Britain.

"We will do what is in the national interest and we will work with anyone in any party that is prepared to do the same," she said.

May called the June 8 snap election expecting an overwhelming victory that would silence dissenters and give her a mandate to push ahead with plans to leave the European Customs Union and drastically limit immigration as Britain ends its 44-year membership in the EU.

Instead, May lost her majority as many voters shunned the government's approach to Brexit and rebelled against seven years of austerity.

There was no mention of US President Donald Trump's previously announced, but as yet unscheduled, state visit.

May's invitation, extended within days of Trump taking office, has been sharply criticized by all parties.

The prime minister's office said nothing had changed. The visit was not mentioned in the speech because no date has been set, it said.

The 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth II went ahead with the ceremonial opening of Parliament despite the announcement that her husband, Prince Philip, was in the hospital.

Buckingham Palace said Philip, 96, was hospitalised as a precaution for treatment of an infection.

Apology over Grenfell Tower fire

In remarks following the speech, May acknowledged government failings in helping victims of a massive fire in a west London tower block on June 14.

She described the support on the ground after the Grenfell Tower blaze as "not good enough," and said that it failed to help people when they needed it the most.

"As prime minister, I apologise for that failure," she said.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn denounced the speech, arguing that May had delivered a "threadbare" program devoid of new ideas.

Even before news of Prince Philip's illness, the government had announced that the speech would be delivered with less pageantry than usual as a result of the timing of the snap election.

For instance, Elizabeth arrived at Parliament in a car, rather than a horse-drawn carriage, and delivered the speech in everyday dress, instead of the customary royal robes.

The primary issue was scheduling. The state opening took place only days after another huge annual event, Trooping the Color, a celebration of the queen's birthday.

Both ceremonies take weeks of preparation and planning, and it was deemed too difficult to prepare for two such events so close together.