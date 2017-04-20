Theresa May accuses EU officials of trying to influence upcoming UK elections

British Prime Minister Theresa May overnight accused European Union officials of trying to influence the UK elections, ratcheting up tensions with Brussels over her country's departure from the bloc.

Just hours after the EU unveiled its plan for Brexit talks, which delays discussion on issues like trade that are so dear to Britain, Mrs May said that "the European Commission's negotiating stance has hardened. Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials."

"All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on 8 June," she told reporters outside 10 Downing Street, in a speech aimed at rallying support for her Conservative Party ahead of next month's polls.

Mrs May's comments follow leaked comments in the British and European press suggesting the EU thinks Britain is not facing reality about the conditions of its EU exit and the complexity of the negotiations ahead.

"The events of the last few days have shown that, whatever our wishes, and however reasonable the positions of Europe's other leaders, there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed," she said.

The head of the EU's executive Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, expressed regret that details of his private dinner with Mrs May last week had made the news.

A German news report said that Mr Juncker left the meeting saying he was "10 times more skeptical than I was before" that negotiations will succeed.