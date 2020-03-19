TODAY |

'There's no way of knowing' - Kiwi with suspected coronavirus in Bristol speaks out

Source:  1 NEWS

A Kiwi woman living in England has opened up about her experience with a suspected case of coronavirus - but she hasn't been able to get tested.

Anna-Louise Taylor hasn't been able to get the diagnosis confirmed because she says the UK has stopped all testing. Source: 1 NEWS

Anna-Louise Taylor is in self-isolation in her Bristol home as she recovers from an illness she believes is Covid-19.

Her housemates are also in quarantine for 14 days.

"They've stopped all testing," she told 1 NEWS today.

"It's really hard because I don't actually know if I've got it, I just think I've got it, and there's no way of knowing."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been roundly criticised for his response to the outbreak, including suggesting that people deliberately get infected to develop "herd immunity".

There is no scientific basis behind that claim and scientists still don't know whether catching Covid-19 gives you lifelong immunity like measles, or if it can reoccur like the cold or flu.

Ms Taylor says when she first started developing symptoms, she wasn't sure whether it was just a normal bug or not.

But over the course of several days, she developed the four main coronavirus signs - dry cough, sore throat, an intense fever and shortness of breath.

"I don't have a cold, I don't have a runny nose or anything like that. It feels really different," she says.

The UK has 2626 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and Mr Johnson today announced an increase in testing, up to 25,000 a day, prioritising healthcare workers.

Suspected cases are being discouraged from calling the NHS as it's overloaded with calls.

Ms Taylor instead managed to get through to her GP and has arranged a phone appointment for Monday.

Shops are struggling as concerned patrons stock up with many bringing in item limits to curb panic buying.

"It's been a bit mental here to be honest because people have been panic buying, clearing out supermarkets, and haven't really been thinking about other people," Ms Taylor said.

She's grateful to the support of her friends.

Some have been bringing around soup or offering to walk her dog, maintaining a strict three-metre distance to avoid contagion from close contact.

Her family back in New Zealand have also kept in touch.

"I think my parents are worried but they're messaging me every day... being very sweet and keeping me updated on family stuff and business in New Zealand," Ms Taylor said.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
