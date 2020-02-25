'There's no redemption for Harvey Weinstein' - Kiwi accuser sheds tears of joy at movie mogul's rape conviction

In an emotional interview, Harvey Weinstein accuser Zoe Brock said she was crying happy tears this morning after hearing the disgraced movie mogul was found guilty.

Ms Brock, a Kiwi model who is part of a class-action lawsuit against Weinstein, woke to a text from TVNZ1's Breakfast about the news he was found guilty today.

She was one of more than 80 women who has spoken out against Weinstein after the explosive New York Times piece which formed the genesis of the #MeToo movement.

The verdict today followed weeks of often harrowing and excruciatingly graphic testimony from a string of accusers who told of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and that's-Hollywood excuses from Weinstein about how the casting couch works.

The jury of seven men and five women took five days to find him guilty.

"I feel so emotional," Ms Brock told Breakfast. "All I could think was he was going to get off so I think I'm in shock right now.

"It was a really difficult case, unless you've got an incredibly woke jury, a really emotionally involved bunch of jurors, it's really hard for anyone to understand why women would stay in contact with their predator or work with him again.

"It was a very difficult case but I'm glad that they were able to see that he was guilty of at least some of the charges."

Ms Brock said she was glad he was being held accountable "a little bit", however she added that all narcissists paint themselves as the victim.

"That's what they do, they're not curable, there's no redemption for Harvey Weinstein - it's not like he's going to go to jail and learn his lesson, he's just what he is.

"They're not human and I think we drive ourselves crazy when we look at [US President Donald] Trump or any of these people and try to understand them through the lens of our own morality, our own ethos or our own integrity. That's how we go nuts, because they're not like us and they never will be - they're missing compassion and integrity and they're monsters."

Weinstein's lawyer has said he will appeal today's decision.

"What a nice risk for him to take," Ms Brock said, adding she hopes he'll be found guilty of more charges on appeal.

"I find it astonishing that he's crying so poor and yet he has so much money to hire extraordinarily expensive lawyers and fight like this."

Ms Brock also said she was looking forward to Weinstein's Los Angeles trial and she hopes to be called to the stand.

"The main charge, it would have been really interesting, that the New York attorney general was trying to make was this predatory criminal charge and basically that's one thing my story really can prove.