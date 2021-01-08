'There will be a trial' - Trump impeachment to go to Senate next week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Tuesday, launching the start of the former US president's trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Source: Associated Press

“There will be a trial,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in making the announcement today. "It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial.”

Trump is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office.

House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump last week for inciting the deadly January 6 Capitol riot say a full reckoning is necessary before the country — and the Congress — can move on.

Facing his second impeachment trial in two years, Trump began to assemble his defense team by hiring attorney Butch Bowers to represent him, according to an adviser. Bowers previously served as counsel to former South Carolina Governors Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford.

Trump is at a disadvantage compared to his first trial, in which he had the full resources of the White House counsel's office to defend him.

Shortly before the January 6 insurrection, Trump told thousands of his supporters at a rally near the White House to “fight like hell” against the election results that Congress was certifying.

A mob marched down to the Capitol and rushed in, interrupting the count. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the mayhem, and the House impeached Trump a week later, with 10 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

Pelosi said it would be “harmful to unity” to forget that “people died here on Jan. 6, the attempt to undermine our election, to undermine our democracy, to dishonour our Constitution.”

Trump was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate at his first impeachment trial.

The White House legal team, aided by Trump's personal lawyers, aggressively fought the House charges that he had encouraged the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden in exchange for military aid. This time around, Pelosi noted, the House is not seeking to convict the president over private conversations but for a very public insurrection that they themselves experienced and that played out on live television.

“This year, the whole world bore witness to the president’s incitement,” Pelosi said.

Democrats would need the support of at least 17 Republicans to convict Trump, a high bar. While a handful of Senate Republicans have indicated they are open to conviction, most have said they believe a trial will be divisive and questioned the legality of trying a president after he has left office.

Graham said that if he were Trump’s lawyer, he would focus on that argument and on the merits of the case — and whether it was “incitement” under the law.