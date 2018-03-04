'There are no words': Family dog mauls 12-month-old baby to death in northern NSW

A 12-month-old baby girl has tragically been mauled to death by the family dog in northern NSW.

The Rottweiler inflicted critical injuries on the baby at the home in Inverell on Saturday afternoon. She died on the way to hospital despite the efforts of paramedics.

The dog has been seized by council rangers, and it is believe it will be put down.

The 12-month-old, Kamillah, was reportedly visiting her grandmother, and being pushed in her pram by her mother when the dog attacked them, Nine News reported.

"She was actually being walked by her mother in a pram on the way to her granny's house just one block away," the baby's aunt, Ida Boney, wrote on Facebook.

"There are no words to describe a scene where a mother is fighting with every ounce of her being to save her baby girl.

"The dog in question actually cleared a fenced yard - someone else's dog not our family's.

"I really don't care what the breed of dog it was. Our family have lost our baby girl who never got a chance to live her life."

However, the family concerned did own a number of dogs, and had posted photos of them online.

Investigators maintain, contrary to Mr Boney's claims, that the dog was owned by a family member and was in the backyard at the time of the attack.